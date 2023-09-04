Starfield isn't on PS5, but a mod lets you pretend it is

You obviously can't get Starfield on PS5, but PC players can at the very least pretend they are thanks to a simple mod.

We've known for a long while now that Starfield wouldn't be available on PS5, and it's pretty unlikely that it ever will launch on the console. After all, Xbox needs at least one big name game if it wants to stay in the running. On PC, things are a slightly different story though, as there's a whole world of mods at your fingertips. One mod, which quite literally released the same day as Starfield's early access release, is a simple UI one: it changes all of the Xbox icons to PlayStation ones.

The mod in question was made by EASKATER, who has made very similar mods for other games like Sekiro, the Mafia games, and BioShock 2. You won't find much in the description for the mod, simply saying, "there isn't much to say besides this mod changes the Xbox icons to PlayStation icons." So it's a real case of it doing what it says on the tin. Plus, as noted by EASKATER, it's "useful for DualSense owners."

Technically speaking, the game isn't even out yet, as it launches for most people on September 6, but even in the span of less than a week modders have quickly gotten to work. Some mods are quite useful, like one that replaces Starfield's FSR2 upscaling with DLSS, arguably the better of the two. And then, of course, there are already some NSFW Starfield mods, which aren't useful, but certainly do exist. Xbox players will also have mods to look forward to, as Bethesda has confirmed that mod support is on the way.

If you aren't a mod user, though, but still need a bit of help with your playthrough, we've got a few guides set up for you that should push you in the right direction.

