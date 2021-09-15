Star Wars: Hunters gets a cinematic trailer and a 2022 release window

A new trailer for Star Wars: Hunters has been released, showing off some more of the game as well as two characters you will play collectively.

These characters are two Jawas going by the joint name of Utooni who are “scrappers with an arsenal of hidden firepower.” As you can see, one is sitting on top of the other’s shoulders.

Jawas are a sentient species of short humanoids native to the Outer Rim desert world of Tatooine.

Other characters shown in the trailer include the Sith warrior Rieve, Mandalorian Aran Tal, Sling Shot who is a porcine sentient humanoid known as a Ugnaught, the droid J-3D1, the Wookie Grozz, Zaina, Imara Vex, and a Stormtrooper.

In the new trailer, it also notes the game has been moved into 2022. It was originally set to be released sometime this year.

Taking place in a timeline set between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, Star Wars: Hunters was announced during the February Nintendo Direct. It is a squad-based, online multiplayer game where you build a team out of all-new Star Wars characters.

Once you fill up your team, you will go up against other squads in arenas based on various Star Wars settings.

Developed by Zynga and Lucasfilm Games, the competitive arena combat game will be available free to download for the Nintendo Switch, and will not require a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

It will also be released through the App Store and Google Play.