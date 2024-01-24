Kids prepare to pretend they've watched Netflix's Squid Game season 2 when it releases later this year

Adults of the world, prepare for your kids to start playing Squid Game at school again, as season 2 of the Netflix hit is releasing later this year.

The first season of Squid Game released back towards the end of 2021, at a point in time where a lot of us were still indoors due to the pandemic, resulting in one of Netflix's most successful series ever. A second season has been in the works for a while, and yesterday, in a letter to shareholders, Netflix shared that Squid Game season 2 would finally be releasing sometime in 2024 (via Variety). "Looking ahead, despite last year’s strikes pushing back the launch of some titles, we have a big, bold slate for 2024," reads the letter.

"Audiences will be able to choose from hit returning dramas like 'The Diplomat' S2, 'Bridgerton' S3, 'Squid Game' S2 and 'Empress' S2; unscripted series like 'Tour de France: Unchained' S2, 'Love is Blind' S6, 'F1: Drive to Survive' S6 and 'Full Swing' S2; and brand new shows like '3 Body Problem' (based on the best selling novel and from the 'Game of Thrones' showrunners), 'Griselda' (starring Sofia Vegara, which premieres this week), 'The Gentlemen' (from Guy Ritchie), 'Eric' (starring Benedict Cumberbach), 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Cien Años de Soledad,' from Colombia based on the novel by Gabriel García Márquez and Senna from Brazil."

Not much is known about the second season at this point in time, as a trailer hasn't even been shown off yet, so I wouldn't expect it to release until late in the year. The first season followed Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hung, a divorced father with financial difficulties, who's invited to take part in a series of games in order to potentially win a life-changing sum of money. The various games are something you might typically see in a gameshow, with the catch being that you could lose your life if you fail - the success of the show actually led to a real, unscripted gameshow based on the fictitious series, called Squid Game: The Challenge, and yes, the irony is not lost on me.

The original series also resulted in a lot of children playing "Squid Game" at school, even though they're clearly too young to be watching such a violent show, so seriously, don't let your kids watch either the first or second season.