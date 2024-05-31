Squad Busters Tier List

Want to pick the best units to form your team in Squad Busters? In the new free-to-play brawler made by the Supercell team, you can recruit famous characters from their games such as Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, and many others, to fight in 10-person multiplayer matches. With a total of 27 characters available, each with their own status, abilities, and evolutions, learning what are the most powerful ones will come in handy.

If you’re feeling lost with so many options of characters, don’t fret. Our Squad Buster tier list is here to help you. In this list, we ranked from best to worst all the characters in the game, giving you a good idea about who you should look for to form an epic squad.

Squad Buster Tier List

Below you'll find our rankings of the best and worst characters in Squad Busters:

Tier Unit S-tier Barbarian King, Hog Rider, Medic, Archer Queen A-tier Greg, Chicken, Max, Battle Healer, Shelly, Witch, Wizard B-tier Heavy, Barbarian, Colt, Mavis, Nita, Royale King, Tank C-tier ElPrimo, Bea, Bo, Mortis, Pam, Penny D-tier Globin, Trader, Dynamike

This tier list is based on our own playtime with the game, but we have also taken into consideration the opinions of creators like Marinaul, ChisgulePlays, and Bren. To make this list, we've taken into consideration how each character performs individually and in a group. At the same time, we believe that it’s important to consider how well they work in terms of farming and movement. Another important aspect to consider when selecting characters is their rarity since a strong Common character is better than an Epic but weak one.

S-Tier Characters

Barbarian King

Tier Rank: S

S Role: Defender

Defender Rarity: Epic

Epic Power: 145

145 Health: 3200

Hog Rider

Tier Rank: S

S Role: Speedster

Speedster Rarity: Rare

Rare Power: 150

150 Health: 1500

Medic

Tier Rank: S

S Role: Healer

Healer Rarity: Rare

Rare Power: 125

125 Health: 1100

Archer Queen

Tier Rank: S

S Role: Attacker

Attacker Rarity: Epic

Epic Power: 160

160 Health: 1300

A-Tier Characters

Chicken

Tier Rank: A

A Role: Speedster

Speedster Rarity: Common

Common Power: 120

120 Health: 1100

Greg

Tier Rank: A

A Role: Supplier

Supplier Rarity: Common

Common Power: 100

100 Health: 1300

Max

Tier Rank: A

A Role: Speedster

Speedster Rarity: Epic

Epic Power: 200

200 Health: 1200

Battle Healer

Tier Rank: A

A Role: Healer

Healer Rarity: Epic

Epic Power: 120

120 Health: 1800

Shelly

Tier Rank: A

A Role: All-Rounder

All-Rounder Rarity: Common

Common Power: 150

150 Health: 1400

Witch

Tier Rank: A

A Role: Attacker

Attacker Rarity: Epic

Epic Power: 230

230 Health: 1100

Wizard

Tier Rank: A

A Role: Attacker

Attacker Rarity: Rare

Rare Power: 120

120 Health: 1000

B-Tier Characters

Heavy

Tier Rank: B

B Role: Defender

Defender Rarity: Common

Common Power: 200

200 Health: 2300

Barbarian

Tier Rank: B

B Role: All-Rounder

All-Rounder Rarity: Common

Common Power: 140

140 Health: 1400

Colt

Tier Rank: B

B Role: Attacker

Attacker Rarity: Common

Common Power: 200

200 Health: 900

Mavis

Tier Rank: B

B Role: Supplier

Supplier Rarity: Common

Common Power: 125

125 Health: 1300

Nita

Tier Rank: B

B Role: Defender

Defender Rarity: Rare

Rare Power: 85

85 Health: 1300

Royale King

Tier Rank: B

B Role: Defender

Defender Rarity: Epic

Epic Power: 115

115 Health: 2200

Tank

Tier Rank: B

B Role: Defender

Defender Rarity: Rare

Rare Power: 120

120 Health: 1400

C-Tier Characters

ElPrimo

Tier Rank: C

C Role: Defender

Defender Rarity: Common

Common Power: 100

100 Health: 2800

Bea

Tier Rank: C

C Role: Attacker

Attacker Rarity: Rare

Rare Power: 200

200 Health: 900

Bo

Tier Rank: C

C Role: Attacker

Attacker Rarity: Common

Common Power: 125

125 Health: 850

Mortis

Tier Rank: C

C Role: All-Rounder

All-Rounder Rarity: Epic

Epic Power: 175

175 Health: 1700

Pam

Tier Rank: C

C Role: Healer

Healer Rarity: Rare

Rare Power: 170

170 Health: 1400

Penny

Tier Rank: C

C Role: Supplier

Supplier Rarity: Rare

Rare Power: 230

230 Health: 1300

D-Tier Characters

Goblin

Tier Rank: D

D Role: Supplier

Supplier Rarity: Common

Common Power: 170

170 Health: 1300

Dynamike

Tier Rank: D

D Role: Attacker

Attacker Rarity: Rare

Rare Power: 60

60 Health: 1000

Trader

Tier Rank: D

D Role: Supplier

Supplier Rarity: Common

Common Power: 100

100 Health: 1600

As we play more Squad Buster, and as the meta changes, we'll be sure to keep checking back and updating this list. But if you fancy something a little different, don't forget to check our guides to getting freebies in a few other recent mobile games, including for Legend of Mushroom and Pixel Heros.