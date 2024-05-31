Skip to main content

Squad Busters Tier List

Here are the best characters to win every match

Paulo Kawanishi avatar
Guide by Paulo Kawanishi Contributor
Published on

Want to pick the best units to form your team in Squad Busters? In the new free-to-play brawler made by the Supercell team, you can recruit famous characters from their games such as Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, and many others, to fight in 10-person multiplayer matches. With a total of 27 characters available, each with their own status, abilities, and evolutions, learning what are the most powerful ones will come in handy.

If you’re feeling lost with so many options of characters, don’t fret. Our Squad Buster tier list is here to help you. In this list, we ranked from best to worst all the characters in the game, giving you a good idea about who you should look for to form an epic squad.

Squad Buster Tier List

Below you'll find our rankings of the best and worst characters in Squad Busters:

Tier Unit
S-tier Barbarian King, Hog Rider, Medic, Archer Queen
A-tier Greg, Chicken, Max, Battle Healer, Shelly, Witch, Wizard
B-tier Heavy, Barbarian, Colt, Mavis, Nita, Royale King, Tank
C-tier ElPrimo, Bea, Bo, Mortis, Pam, Penny
D-tier Globin, Trader, Dynamike

This tier list is based on our own playtime with the game, but we have also taken into consideration the opinions of creators like Marinaul, ChisgulePlays, and Bren. To make this list, we've taken into consideration how each character performs individually and in a group. At the same time, we believe that it’s important to consider how well they work in terms of farming and movement. Another important aspect to consider when selecting characters is their rarity since a strong Common character is better than an Epic but weak one.

S-Tier Characters

These are all the S-Tier characters in Squad Buster

Barbarian King

  • Tier Rank: S
  • Role: Defender
  • Rarity: Epic
  • Power: 145
  • Health: 3200

Hog Rider

  • Tier Rank: S
  • Role: Speedster
  • Rarity: Rare
  • Power: 150
  • Health: 1500

Medic

  • Tier Rank: S
  • Role: Healer
  • Rarity: Rare
  • Power: 125
  • Health: 1100

Archer Queen

  • Tier Rank: S
  • Role: Attacker
  • Rarity: Epic
  • Power: 160
  • Health: 1300

A-Tier Characters

These are all the A-Tier characters in Squad Buster

Chicken

  • Tier Rank: A
  • Role: Speedster
  • Rarity: Common
  • Power: 120
  • Health: 1100

Greg

  • Tier Rank: A
  • Role: Supplier
  • Rarity: Common
  • Power: 100
  • Health: 1300

Max

  • Tier Rank: A
  • Role: Speedster
  • Rarity: Epic
  • Power: 200
  • Health: 1200

Battle Healer

  • Tier Rank: A
  • Role: Healer
  • Rarity: Epic
  • Power: 120
  • Health: 1800

Shelly

  • Tier Rank: A
  • Role: All-Rounder
  • Rarity: Common
  • Power: 150
  • Health: 1400

Witch

  • Tier Rank: A
  • Role: Attacker
  • Rarity: Epic
  • Power: 230
  • Health: 1100

Wizard

  • Tier Rank: A
  • Role: Attacker
  • Rarity: Rare
  • Power: 120
  • Health: 1000

B-Tier Characters

These are all the B-Tier characters in Squad Buster

Heavy

  • Tier Rank: B
  • Role: Defender
  • Rarity: Common
  • Power: 200
  • Health: 2300

Barbarian

  • Tier Rank: B
  • Role: All-Rounder
  • Rarity: Common
  • Power: 140
  • Health: 1400

Colt

  • Tier Rank: B
  • Role: Attacker
  • Rarity: Common
  • Power: 200
  • Health: 900

Mavis

  • Tier Rank: B
  • Role: Supplier
  • Rarity: Common
  • Power: 125
  • Health: 1300

Nita

  • Tier Rank: B
  • Role: Defender
  • Rarity: Rare
  • Power: 85
  • Health: 1300

Royale King

  • Tier Rank: B
  • Role: Defender
  • Rarity: Epic
  • Power: 115
  • Health: 2200

Tank

  • Tier Rank: B
  • Role: Defender
  • Rarity: Rare
  • Power: 120
  • Health: 1400

C-Tier Characters

These are all the C-Tier characters in Squad Buster

ElPrimo

  • Tier Rank: C
  • Role: Defender
  • Rarity: Common
  • Power: 100
  • Health: 2800

Bea

  • Tier Rank: C
  • Role: Attacker
  • Rarity: Rare
  • Power: 200
  • Health: 900

Bo

  • Tier Rank: C
  • Role: Attacker
  • Rarity: Common
  • Power: 125
  • Health: 850

Mortis

  • Tier Rank: C
  • Role: All-Rounder
  • Rarity: Epic
  • Power: 175
  • Health: 1700

Pam

  • Tier Rank: C
  • Role: Healer
  • Rarity: Rare
  • Power: 170
  • Health: 1400

Penny

  • Tier Rank: C
  • Role: Supplier
  • Rarity: Rare
  • Power: 230
  • Health: 1300

D-Tier Characters

These are all the D-Tier characters in Squad Buster

Goblin

  • Tier Rank: D
  • Role: Supplier
  • Rarity: Common
  • Power: 170
  • Health: 1300

Dynamike

  • Tier Rank: D
  • Role: Attacker
  • Rarity: Rare
  • Power: 60
  • Health: 1000

Trader

  • Tier Rank: D
  • Role: Supplier
  • Rarity: Common
  • Power: 100
  • Health: 1600

As we play more Squad Buster, and as the meta changes, we'll be sure to keep checking back and updating this list. But if you fancy something a little different, don't forget to check our guides to getting freebies in a few other recent mobile games, including for Legend of Mushroom and Pixel Heros.

Read this next