Squad Busters Tier List

Want to pick the best units to form your team in Squad Busters? In the new free-to-play brawler made by the Supercell team, you can recruit famous characters from their games such as Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, and many others, to fight in 10-person multiplayer matches. With a total of 27 characters available, each with their own status, abilities, and evolutions, learning what are the most powerful ones will come in handy.
If you’re feeling lost with so many options of characters, don’t fret. Our Squad Buster tier list is here to help you. In this list, we ranked from best to worst all the characters in the game, giving you a good idea about who you should look for to form an epic squad.
Squad Buster Tier List
Below you'll find our rankings of the best and worst characters in Squad Busters:
|Tier
|Unit
|S-tier
|Barbarian King, Hog Rider, Medic, Archer Queen
|A-tier
|Greg, Chicken, Max, Battle Healer, Shelly, Witch, Wizard
|B-tier
|Heavy, Barbarian, Colt, Mavis, Nita, Royale King, Tank
|C-tier
|ElPrimo, Bea, Bo, Mortis, Pam, Penny
|D-tier
|Globin, Trader, Dynamike
This tier list is based on our own playtime with the game, but we have also taken into consideration the opinions of creators like Marinaul, ChisgulePlays, and Bren. To make this list, we've taken into consideration how each character performs individually and in a group. At the same time, we believe that it’s important to consider how well they work in terms of farming and movement. Another important aspect to consider when selecting characters is their rarity since a strong Common character is better than an Epic but weak one.
S-Tier Characters
Barbarian King
- Tier Rank: S
- Role: Defender
- Rarity: Epic
- Power: 145
- Health: 3200
Hog Rider
- Tier Rank: S
- Role: Speedster
- Rarity: Rare
- Power: 150
- Health: 1500
Medic
- Tier Rank: S
- Role: Healer
- Rarity: Rare
- Power: 125
- Health: 1100
Archer Queen
- Tier Rank: S
- Role: Attacker
- Rarity: Epic
- Power: 160
- Health: 1300
A-Tier Characters
Chicken
- Tier Rank: A
- Role: Speedster
- Rarity: Common
- Power: 120
- Health: 1100
Greg
- Tier Rank: A
- Role: Supplier
- Rarity: Common
- Power: 100
- Health: 1300
Max
- Tier Rank: A
- Role: Speedster
- Rarity: Epic
- Power: 200
- Health: 1200
Battle Healer
- Tier Rank: A
- Role: Healer
- Rarity: Epic
- Power: 120
- Health: 1800
Shelly
- Tier Rank: A
- Role: All-Rounder
- Rarity: Common
- Power: 150
- Health: 1400
Witch
- Tier Rank: A
- Role: Attacker
- Rarity: Epic
- Power: 230
- Health: 1100
Wizard
- Tier Rank: A
- Role: Attacker
- Rarity: Rare
- Power: 120
- Health: 1000
B-Tier Characters
Heavy
- Tier Rank: B
- Role: Defender
- Rarity: Common
- Power: 200
- Health: 2300
Barbarian
- Tier Rank: B
- Role: All-Rounder
- Rarity: Common
- Power: 140
- Health: 1400
Colt
- Tier Rank: B
- Role: Attacker
- Rarity: Common
- Power: 200
- Health: 900
Mavis
- Tier Rank: B
- Role: Supplier
- Rarity: Common
- Power: 125
- Health: 1300
Nita
- Tier Rank: B
- Role: Defender
- Rarity: Rare
- Power: 85
- Health: 1300
Royale King
- Tier Rank: B
- Role: Defender
- Rarity: Epic
- Power: 115
- Health: 2200
Tank
- Tier Rank: B
- Role: Defender
- Rarity: Rare
- Power: 120
- Health: 1400
C-Tier Characters
ElPrimo
- Tier Rank: C
- Role: Defender
- Rarity: Common
- Power: 100
- Health: 2800
Bea
- Tier Rank: C
- Role: Attacker
- Rarity: Rare
- Power: 200
- Health: 900
Bo
- Tier Rank: C
- Role: Attacker
- Rarity: Common
- Power: 125
- Health: 850
Mortis
- Tier Rank: C
- Role: All-Rounder
- Rarity: Epic
- Power: 175
- Health: 1700
Pam
- Tier Rank: C
- Role: Healer
- Rarity: Rare
- Power: 170
- Health: 1400
Penny
- Tier Rank: C
- Role: Supplier
- Rarity: Rare
- Power: 230
- Health: 1300
D-Tier Characters
Goblin
- Tier Rank: D
- Role: Supplier
- Rarity: Common
- Power: 170
- Health: 1300
Dynamike
- Tier Rank: D
- Role: Attacker
- Rarity: Rare
- Power: 60
- Health: 1000
Trader
- Tier Rank: D
- Role: Supplier
- Rarity: Common
- Power: 100
- Health: 1600
As we play more Squad Buster, and as the meta changes, we'll be sure to keep checking back and updating this list.