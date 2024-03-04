You can soon get an Xbox Series X that looks like SpongeBob - if you can afford it

You, yes you, could be the owner of an Xbox Series X that looks like SpongeBob Squarepants, if you have a spare $700.

Sorry, hang on, let me just read back what I just wrote to myself. Yeah, no, that's right apparently - $700 for an Xbox that looks like SpongeBob, an amount that must be a joke, surely? Right? Unfortunately, no, as the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 inspired Xbox was revealed today over at Xbox Wire, showing off both the console itself and the controller. "Through Best Buy Drops on the Best Buy Mobile App, fans will have the exclusive opportunity bring home an Xbox Series X – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Special Edition Bundle which includes a custom-designed console inspired by SpongeBob SquarePants himself, showing off his iconic smile, Krusty Krab uniform, and ecstatic arms," explains the Xbox Wire post.

"A limited supply of these bundles will be available for purchase at 8am PST on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The bundle will retail for $699 and is only available in the US. Download the Best Buy Mobile App, make sure you set a notification and act fast—once the drop goes live, it will only be obtainable while inventory remains."

Well, that's a bit unfair of us who want to waste $700 on an Xbox that looks like an anthropomorphic sponge over on this side of the pond, but what are you gonna do? At the very least, the console does also come with a controller adorned with SpongeBob, his best bud Patrick, his worst boss Mr. Krabs, Squidward, Plankton, and of course, Gary. It also comes with a digital download code for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, too, so if you're mostly just in it for SpongeBob, you'll at least get a game out of it.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 released last year on Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, and was met with generally favourable reviews at the time. This particular SpongeBob x Nick All-Star Brawl Xbox is actually the second one, as a few years ago Xbox gave away another SpongeBob console - the difference being you can actually buy this new one (even if it is ridiculously expensive).