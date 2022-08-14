SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake gets a wonderfully colourful first gameplay trailer

First announced last year, SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake has received its first gameplay trailer as part of THQ Nordic's recent showcase.

Described as a "spiritual sequel" to the remake Battle For Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated, The Cosmic Shake is once again a 3D platformer that looks to have a variety of themed worlds, as is typical of the genre. Stylistically it's looking incredibly good, with nice bright and vivid colours that really match the tone of the series.

The showcase trailer showed off SpongeBob and a for some reason floating, tinier version of companion Patrick Star travelling around different worlds and different points in time. Both of them are appropriately themed with different costumes depending on the locale. And interestingly, the game seems to have borrowed a little bit from Breath of the Wild with a paraglider in the form of a pizza box.

According to a post from the PlayStation blog, unlike its predecessor The Cosmic Shake will only feature the titular SpongeBob as a playable character, but have added in some new abilities to flesh him out.

SponBebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake doesn't have a release date just yet, but once it's ready, it should be launching on PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.

The Cosmic Shake showcase wasn't the only thing shown off at the THQ Nordic showcase. For one, a remake of the 90s PC survival horror game Alone in the Dark was announced. And while it is the vaguest of vague announcements, some kind of new South Park game is in development.

Previous games based on the adult animated series were developed by Ubisoft, the most recent one being South Park: The Fractured But Hole. This new game from THQ Nordic is potentially going to feature multiplayer, based on job listings spotted earlier this year, but not much is known outside of that.