A new South Park game is in development

A new South Park title is in development at Question Games.

Based in California and Virginia, Question is made up of ex-AAA developers whose past team credits include: Thief: Deadly Shadows, BioShock, BioShock 2, BioShock Infinite, Dishonored, South Park: The Stick of Truth, and South Park: The Fractured But Whole.

Outed via through a job listing, the company and South Park Digital Studios are seeking a lead level designer to work on a new Unreal Engine video game set in the world of the long-running series.

The job listing notes that previous multiplayer level design work at a lead or senior-equivalent position is required, which leads us to believe the game will either be a multiplayer-only title or just incorporate co-op or multiplayer elements.

The last South Park game released was The Fractured But Hole, an RPG developed by Ubisoft.

In it, you created your very own superhero and teamed with up to 12 members of Coon and Friends. You are able to combine your special powers with the heroes to eliminate anyone that gets in your way and to help defeat the dark power that has spread through South Park.

The game also features a dynamic combat system, the ability to manipulate time and space on the battlefield, looting, and features recipes which are used to craft your own equipment.

South Park: The Stick of Truth was released prior to The Fractured But Hole. You played as the New Kid, whose coming was foretold by the stars. Tasked with defeating the forces of evil, such as hippies, and Underpants Gnomes, your main goal is to discover the lost Stick of Truth and earn your place among South Park luminaries Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny as their new friend.