Thunder Lotus announced that their gorgeous 2D management simulator Spiritfarer sold a million copies, making the indie game an undeniable success. They also marked the occasion to coincide with the launch of the Farewell Edition, closing the book on Spiritfarer for good.

The game whose developer describes it as a “cozy management game about dying” released to rave reviews in 2020 and featured regular free content updates that added more spirits to ferry to the afterlife and expanded the already expansive world of the game. Farewell Edition brings together all the content updates with the base game for a complete experience.

The latest content update is also now available. The Jackie and Daria Update adds a new island, two new spirits, and a new event. This will be the last content update the game will receive, hence why the definitive edition release is dubbed the Farewell Edition.

“All good things must come to an end,” said Spiritfarer creative director Nicolas Guérin with the latest announcement. “And Spiritfarer has been especially good for Thunder Lotus! For our work to be welcomed into the lives of so many people is especially gratifying, particularly given how much heart we tried to invest in the game. It was a challenging project, but telling these stories truly helped us grow as developers. We’d like to offer our heartfelt thanks to all our fans for their support and for helping us reach this special milestone!”

Kindness is one of the main qualities that Spiritfarer sold itself on, and that extended to the development team, who even listened to player feedback that one of its storylines was ableist and pledged to fix it.

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition is available now for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia.