Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse features a brief new look at Spider-Man 2 gameplay

If you've already seen Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, you might have noticed a small gameplay cameo from Insomniac's Spider-Man 2.

It was only a bit over a week ago that we got our first look at gameplay in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which finally confirmed that Peter will don the symbiote suit, and we'll also be able to play as Miles. While this is definitely exciting for a lot of players, the more prominent version of Miles that's on everyone's minds is his animated film version, as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse just released in cinemas last week. And it seems that fans have already noticed that a small bit of previously unseen Spider-Man 2 gameplay can be seen in Across the Spider-Verse, though it's pretty easy to miss (thanks, Eurogamer).

The clip, which you can see below, shows a very brief moment showing Miles' friend Ganke (who was also featured in the recent gameplay trailer) playing on a PS5, with gameplay that is obviously from Spider-Man 2. It shows Peter fighting with Doctor Octopus-like arms you might remember him wearing in the game's reveal trailer, something we haven't actually seen in-game yet.

Over on Resetera, fans wondered if the footage was new, as they couldn't remember seeing it in the recent gameplay showcase, which Insomniac Games community director James Stevenson later confirmed as being new. While those mechanical arms were in the original launch trailer, a lot can change in game development, so it was always possible they had been removed.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 certainly looks like it's shaping up to be a strong sequel so far. It's also going to be a lot bigger, with the game's creative director recently sharing that the map will be double in size compared to the first game, now letting you explore both Brooklyn and Queens on top of the original Manhattan map.