Spider-Man 2: Dynamic duo Peter and Miles face Kraven and The Lizard in an epic Fall showdown

During the PlayStation Showcase, a gameplay trailer for Spider-Man 2 was released, along with another trailer introducing Kraven the Hunter.

First off, let's talk about Kraven. He’s in search of an equal, which is bad news for New York as he's about to begin the Great Hunt. Between him and his minions and an all-new Symbiote threat to Earth-1048, Miles and Peter have their hands full.

Check out this rather cool gameplay reveal trailer for Spider-Man 2.

Kraven and his hunters are a new enemy faction, and in pursuit of Dr. Curt Connors, also known as The Lizard, Peter needs to stop him. Things start off at the East River in Queens, one of the new playable and explorable boroughs being introduced in the game.

As you will see in the trailers, Peter Parker is wearing the iconic Black Suit, which is more than just for looks. The Symbiote suit gives Peter new tricks, and he's more aggressive as it gives his Symbiote tendrils which aggrandize and slam foes against hard surfaces.

The suit also provides new combat abilities and aggressive parries, you can also use a web to shunt enemies and activate a dodge which can thwart some attacks.

This installment will also delve into Peter’s personal relationship with the Symbiote and how it affects those closest to him.

Then, there's Miles Morales, a key player in the story. In the gameplay shown, Miles is in Harlem and on Lizard’s tail. You get a look at switching between both playable Spider-Men, the speed boost given to traversal, Web Wings, and the wind tunnels that can be used to your advantage.

In the gameplay video, Miles has tracked The Lizard inside the Harlem Fish Market, and Kraven’s hunters are making a move on him. You can approach such encounters with stealth or go in with fists blazing. You will have new gadgets and abilities to help you fight and will provide you with more playstyles. One of the new gadgets is the Web Line, a new way to sneak around the environment to get the drop on enemies.

Kraven doesn't seem to be a very nice person.

Miles Morales also has some new abilities and gadgets such as the Web Grabber, the electrifying ground pound Thunder Burst, and the Chain Lightning ability.

Between Peter’s new Symbiote abilities and Miles’ bioelectric powers, each Spider-Man features a set of skills that can be upgraded via individual skill trees. They also share technology and train together, so there is a shared Skill Tree that offers parallel upgrades for both. And, will all of this available, you will be able to seamlessly switch between both Spider-Men across a variety of story moments.

With the environment, expect something richer, denser, and packed with details from particles to improved textures, lighting upgrades, more dramatic shadows and reflections, spatial 3D audio, and a new range of haptics and use of the adaptive triggers on the DualSense controller.

Spider-Man 2 will be released in the fall this year, and future updates, including edition information and pre-orders, will be available soon.