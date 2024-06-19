Spaceballs is coming back to parody Star Wars and more almost 40 years on with a Josh Gad led sequel

Great news, people in their late 30s and older, a new Spaceballs is in development, and it's even got Mel Brooks involved.

Most of you young folk reading this probably haven't heard of Spaceballs, but that's ok, I've got you covered. The film originally came out in 1987, and was mainly a parody of the original Star Wars trilogy, though its references extended to other big pop culture franchises from the time like Alien, Planet of the Apes, and Transformers, amongst others. Now, a sequel is in development at Amazon MGM Studios, and Josh Gad is apparently set to star in the leading role (via Variety). He's also attached as a producer on the film, with Brooks, who directed the original roll, doing so as well.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In terms of the rest of the crew, Josh Greenbaum is attached to direct, who's previously directed episodes of New Girl and Fresh Off the Boat. Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez co-wrote the screenplay alongside Gad, and Kevin Salter is serving as executive producer. Apparently it's still in early stages right now, and plot details are being kept quiet, though I don't exactly see spoilers for a sequel to Spaceballs being a big priority for people right now if I'm being perfectly honest.

Samit and Hernandez have worked together on several projects over the years, having written for films like Detective Pikachu and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Both of those have a good, comedic energy to them, so it's sounding like the Spaceballs sequel is in good hands, but only time will tell how it shapes out. Gad himself is no stranger to comedy either, having appeared in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, as well as being the voice of Olaf in Frozen.

There's no release date for the Spaceballs sequel either, so you'll just have to be patient.