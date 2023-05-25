Sony unveils Project Q, a dedicated streaming device for your PS5 games

During Sony's PlayStation Showcase, the company announced Project Q, a new streaming device.

This dedicated device enables you to stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi.

Take a sneak peek at new accessories revealed during today’s Showcase.

Internally known as Project Q, it has all of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

The 8-inch LCD screen is capable of 1080p resolution at 60fps and allows you to stream your PS5 when you’re away from your TV. All of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller.

To play games on the device, they must first be installed on a PlayStation 5 console, and it doesn't appear to be something you would take on the go like Steam Deck or the Asus ROG Ally. At least not yet.

Sony also announced PlayStation’s first-ever official wireless earbuds for PS5 and PC. These can also be connected to smartphones and other devices that use Bluetooth.

Launching later this year, the earbuds will feature new wireless technology developed by Sony and deliver lossless audio with low latency for a high-quality audio experience.

Additional details about both accessories will be announced in the coming months.