PlayStation Project Q leak offers a very rough look at the handheld in action

It looks like a few images and some video of PlayStation's upcoming streaming handheld Project Q have leaked, offering a very rough first look at it in action.

As reported by VGC, several images of Project Q were shared online this weekend, though they don't seem to show off the final version of the UI. The images were shared by tech enthusiast Zuby-Tech on Twitter, which show that the handheld appears to be running on some version of Android, presumably a developer build that would allow for some tinkering. You can also get a good all around look at the console in a video also shared by Zuby_Tech, and yeah, it really does look like a stretched out PS5 controller with a screen slapped in the middle.

The screen itself also appears to be touchscreen, though what use other than for navigating menus that might have isn't clear from the leaked video. It could also be a substitute for games that use the touchpad, as that's obviously absent from the handheld.

When the portable streaming console was revealed back in May, we weren't given much details on specs other than the fact it will have an 8-inch LCD screen which is capable of 1080p resolution at 60fps. You also do need to have the games installed on your PS5 to be able to play them, but it isn't clear if that also means you can stream games you've bought physically.

What also isn't clear is when the handheld is expected to release. As part of recent court hearings related to Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft did note it believes Sony will be releasing Project Q later this year, and for less than $300. But that isn't an official confirmation by any means, so we'll have to wait and see what Sony has planned. Maybe in that time they can figure out how to just make it a PS Vita 2 instead.