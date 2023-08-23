PlayStation Portal: Sony's new portable gaming device coming later this year for $200

Project Q, Sony's handheld streaming device, has a name, a price, and a release window.

Called PlayStation Portal, the handheld allows you to stream PS5 games from anywhere in your home using Remote Play over Wi-Fi.

PlayStation Explore and Pulse Elite teaser.

The remote play device has all of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. It also features an 8-inch LCD screen capable of 1080p resolution at 60fps.

Sony says the PlayStation Portal will be the perfect device for those in households that share their living room TV to remotely connect to PS5 over Wi-Fi, allowing you to jump from playing on your PS5 to your PlayStation Portal easily.

It can play supported games installed on your PS5 console and use the Dualsense controller, and it includes a 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio. PS VR2 games, which require the headset and games streamed through PlayStation Plus Premium's cloud streaming, are not supported.

While a firm release window was not provided, Sony said the streaming device will launch later this year for $199.99/€219.99/£199.99/¥29,980. More details will be shared soon on when pre-orders begin.

Sony announced PlayStation Portal as Project Q back in May alongside the company's first-ever official wireless earbuds for PS5 and PC, Pulse Explore. These earbuds can also be connected to smartphones and other devices that use Bluetooth and feature new wireless technology developed by Sony for lossless audio with low latency.

The Pulse Explore earbuds will run you the same prices as PlayStation Portal, $199.99/€219.99/£199.99/¥29,980.

Also announced today was a new wireless headset from Sony called Pulse Elite. It offers lossless audio and includes a retractable boom mic and AI-enhanced noise rejection capable of filtering background sounds. A charging hanger is included with the product, offering a convenient charging and storage option. The Pulse Elite headset will be available for $149.99/€149.99/£129.99 GBP/¥18,980.

Both the earbuds and the headset make use of PlayStation Link, PlayStation’s new wireless audio technology. They both connect directly with PlayStation Portal and allow for easy switching between multiple PlayStation Link hosts, such as PS5 with the USB adapter and PlayStation Portal.

When using Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore with PS5, the USB adapter included with each headset and earbuds is required for PlayStation Link. The PlayStation Link USB adapter will also be sold separately as a standalone item and can be used on PC and Mac, so you can connect Pulse Elite or Pulse Explore to experience the same lossless and low latency audio.

The headset and earbuds can also simultaneously connect to a PlayStation Link-supported device (PS5, PC, Mac, or Portal) and a Bluetooth-supported device. This allows you to be connected to PS5 via the USB adapter and to a mobile phone through Bluetooth simultaneously.