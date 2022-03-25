We may finally hear about Sony's answer to Xbox Game Pass next week if a new report is any indication.

According to Bloomberg, the PlayStation Plus mixed with PlayStation Now service, codenamed Spartacus, will be revealed "as soon as next week." The report states the service will debut with a nice lineup of "hit games from recent years."

A previous report on the service stated Spartacus will have a monthly fee and will provide access to both classic and modern titles. It is slated to launch in the spring, and it will combine PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into one service.

It was also said the service will feature multiple tiers with the most expensive offering up extended demos and the ability to stream.

Spartacus aims to make Sony’s PlayStation Plus service more competitive with Xbox Game Pass which as of January 2022 has over 25 million subscribers.

As of December 2021, PlayStation Plus has 48 million subscribers and as of May 2021, PlayStation Now has over 3.2 million subscribers.