Sony looking to phase out first-party PS4 games by 2025

It appears Sony plans to stop producing first-party PS4 games within the next three years.

That's according to a graph included with the firm's latest Business Segment Briefing, which suggests that by 2025, 50% of its titles will be available for PS5, 30% for PC, and 20% on mobile. As you will see below, PS4 was not included in the graph.

You will notice that during the company's 2019 fiscal year, 90% of its first-party games were developed for PS4, and 10% for PC.

During its lifetime, the console has shipped over 117 million units. As of 2021, over 1.5 billion PS4 games have sold - more so than any other console including the previous record holder, PS2.

All consoles and games for said consoles eventually reach the end of their lifecycle. Considering PS4 was released in November 2013, which will be ten years in November, it's had a nice long tale and good run.

The company's briefing also goes over how it's starting to take PC more seriously and it expects exponential growth to the tune of $300 million by the end of FY 2022, which ends on March 31, 2023.