Sony is finally letting you use your PSVR2 on PC, but it'll cost you

Don't worry, your PlayStation VR2 won't be gathering dust for too much longer, as you'll soon be able to use it on PC - if you're happy to spend more money, that is.

We've known for a little while now that Sony was testing PSVR2 and PC functionality, and earlier today on the PlayStation Blog it finally confirmed that you'll be able to use the headset on PCs this coming August 7. Great news, right? The promo image used to announce this fact even shows a PSVR 2 hooked up to a computer specifically to play Half-Life Alyx, which seems like a great idea as a first game to try out with the £530 headset that previously could only be used a console that doesn't have all that many VR games. The only problem is that you might notice it's hooked up to a little box, an adapter to be specific, which I'm sorry to say will not be free.

No, in fact you'll need to lay down an additional "estimated retail price of $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99 at select retailers and direct.playstation.com where available." Also important to note is that players will "also need a commercially available DisplayPort cable (sold separately) that is compatible with DisplayPort 1.4." That £50 price tag isn't a particularly pleasing one to see, especially considering just how expensive the headset is in the first place, but I guess to those of you that have already bought the headset it's basically like the headset was free anyway, and the adapter is almost a cheap way to play VR games on PC. That is if you like to use completely illogical logic.

There are some other issues too. Sony notes that the PSVR2 was "designed from the ground up specifically for PS5" so you won't find any HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback (other than rumble) while playing on PC. Thankfully, 4K visuals, finger touch detection, see-through view, 3D Audio, are all still available.

Sony was kind enough to list out the minimum PC requirements too, which I'll lay out for you below:

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later architecture is required)

RAM/ memory: 8 GB or more

GPU/ graphics card: -NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture is required)-NVIDIA RTX series-AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later

(For the best performance, we recommend that you use an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or later or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or later graphics card)

DisplayPort: DisplayPort 1.4 (must have a standard DisplayPort or Mini DisplayPort output port)

USB: Direct connection only

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0 or later

Lucky for you, the headset is currently £90 off in a sale that's running until June 12, so if you did want to pick up the headset now that it's on PC, at least you'll be saving £40 all in, adapter included.