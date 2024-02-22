Expanding horizons: Sony tests bringing PC VR games to PlayStation VR2 headset, aiming for 2024 launch

Sony has announced it is currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access VR games available on PC.

The company said such compatibility will offer more game variety in addition to PS VR2 titles already available through PS5.

While the PS5 currently boasts a growing selection of PS VR2 titles - with two released today and four others announced - the ability to play PC VR games on Sony’s headset would be a boon to current users by expanding their options even more.

It could allow PS VR 2 users to play popular virtual reality games such as Half-Life: Alyx, Boneworks, Blade and Sorcery, Project Cars 2, Subnautica, The Talos Principle, and indie gems and experimental titles that haven't made it to PlayStation yet.

Should things go according to plan and PS VR2 transcends its console limitations, a new world of virtual adventures would open up for those missing out on plenty of great offerings in the virtual reality space.

Sony is aiming for a 2024 release for the PC compatibility feature, but details are currently scarce; however, the company said to stay tuned for more updates.