Christmas came early for Sonic fans last night, with The Game Awards revealing both the intriguing-looking new Sonic Frontiers, and offering the first glimpse of Paramount Pictures’ Sonic The Hedgehog 2. The surprise trailer reveal saw last night’s The Game Awards go full Hollywood, offering a meaty two minute first look at Sonic’s star-studded sequel.

From clinging on to bi-planes to commandeering bank trucks, this action-packed trailer kept the zany thrills coming at a pleasingly-punchy pace. Yet for fans, it wasn’t the speed of our titular hero that had them losin it on Twitter: it was the addition of Tails and Knuckles. Adding more CG friends to Sonic’s largely human cast, Tails seems faithfully chirpy and Idris Elba’s gravelly tones seem to perfectly suit everyone’s favourite emo Echidna. With Dr Robotnik teaming up with Knuckles and pitting his new partner in an eye-catching showdown with our favourite hedgehog, things are looking surprisingly promising for this Hollywood Sonicquel.

Jim Carrey, of course, reprises his role as Dr Robotnik, this time sporting an authentically ridiculous moustache and lusting over chaos emeralds. James Marsden is back as Sonic’s overly earnest mate and the creative team behind Deadpool and The Fast and The furious remain at the helm. It’s still early days obviously, but colour us cautiously optimistic. With our furry hero munching hot dogs, making quips and catching missiles, this larger-scale epic looks to offer up yet another furry-baiting slice of family fun.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 dashes into cinemas in 2022.