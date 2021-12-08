The box office poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has been revealed ahead of the movie's world premiere trailer which drops during The Game Awards 2021 tomorrow night.

The poster shows off Sonic riding atop an airplane piloted by Tails. They are both being chased through the sky by none other than Dr. Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey.

In case you are unfamilair with the stroyline for the upcoming film, here's the synopsis:

After defeating Dr. Robotnik and banishing him to a planet full of mushrooms, Sonic is ready for more freedom, as Tom and Maddie agree to let him stay home while they go on vacation. However, Dr. Robotnik returns from the mushroom planet with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that can give the power to build and destroy civilizations. Now, Sonic and his newfound friend Tails embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into Robotnik's hands.

The film is set to arrive in theaters on April 8 next year. Ben Schwartz returns as the voice of Sonic, Idris Elba provides the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey will voice Tails.

Director Jeff Fowler and scriptwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller also returned for the sequel.

The first Sonic film was released on Valentine's Day in 2020 to mostly positive reviews and was a massive hit at the box office becoming one of the most successful video game movies of all time. The sequel was announced in May of that year.