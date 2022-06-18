Sonic Origins video takes a deep dive into the modes included with the collection

SEGA has released a new trailer for Sonic Origins that takes a deep dive into the new modes and additions in the remastered collection.

The video starts by taking a look at the remastered visuals by showing a comparison between the original and the updated version through a scene from Sonic 2.

It also shows the menu, which is where you will choose which mode to play. There's Anniversary mode, Classic, Boss Rush, and Mirror Mode, all of which can be played in any of the four titles.

Classic mode is just that, as it displays the games in the original 4:3 aspect ratio only with updated visuals. Anniversary Mode has a full 16:9 screen display and features an infinite number of lives. The collection also features the first wide-screen version of Sonic 3 and Knuckles when playing in Anniversary Mode.

Story mode combines all four games into one connected adventure. It starts with a new animated opening and ending cutscene for each title that connects Sonic's classic adventures. That said, the original intro and outro are both included with Sonic CD.

In Boss Rush Mode, you will go up against Metal Sonic, Dr. Eggman, and other foes, while in Mission Mode, you will take on various missions in the four games. The better you do, the higher your rank will be.

Mirror Mode allows you to play each game backward, providing a new way to play the classic titles.

The video also introduces coins, the new currency. You can collect coins by playing each game in Anniversary Mode or completing missions in Mission Mode. Coins can be spent on instantly retrying a level you failed, or used to unlock content in the museum.

Speaking of the museum, it features all sorts of concept art, box art, music, and videos collected from over 30 years of Sonic. You can even unlock some never-before-seen content in the Premium Collection Vault.

Sonic Origins will be made available on June 23 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as Switch and PC through the Epic Games Store and Steam.