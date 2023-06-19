Sonic Origins Plus isn't even out yet, and it's already riling up fans

Sonic Origins Plus is set to release on June 23, which is just a few days away. It takes the original Sonic Origins title and brings it back with some new additions, including Amy Rose a playable character, and a physical release finally.

There are a few Sonic fans who have already managed to get their hands on a physical copy of the Sonic Origins Plus, which has lead to leaks online, and it appears that they’ve quite a few qualms with the updated collection of Sonic titles.

That said, with Sonic Origins also packing twelve Game Gear titles alongside a playable Amy Rose, what is it that is upsetting fans? Well, when Sonic manages to collect all seven Chaos Emeralds, he can become Super Sonic; he gets his own unique sprite when in this form.

That said, other classic Sonic characters, including the newly-added Amy in this collection, do not have different sprites when collecting the Chaos Emeralds; their sprites are simply a different hue. Ultimately, though, I think most Sonic fans are just happy to be able to play as Amy Rose finally.

Pictures of Super Amy in Sonic Origins Plus pic.twitter.com/96wvlCk7FS — Axanery (@Axanery) June 16, 2023

Another Sonic fan, however, argues that Amy’s moveset in Sonic Origins Plus is hot garbage. The tweet got a lot of attention, and some people certainly agree that her moves are lacklustre and could’ve been better. Although, other players in the replies don’t see what the big deal is, and this seems to be a running theme across most of the upset caused by Sonic Origins Plus.

Sonic fans are also not happy with the Game Gear titles that have been added, and I’d argue this is the most valid qualm of the lot. This is primarily due to the sound being different in the collection than it is in the original Game Gear titles, noticeably so, and it doesn’t sound half as pleasant as it once did.

Btw here’s a clip from @unleash_yt

Of the sound quality of origins vs an emulator https://t.co/2nBdljWktJ pic.twitter.com/hsgTDQojXb — sonic origins plus brainrot (@errorickplus) June 17, 2023

This isn’t exactly the worst thing in the world, but there’s absolutely no denying that the sound quality is very poor compared to the original Game Gear. It sounds as though a fake stereo effect has been added to the audio, and it’s not exactly easy on the ears.

Regardless of the complaints that some Sonic fans are sharing, Sonic Origins Plus continues to look like a game worth picking up as a Sonic fan. Don’t let the qualms of fans online put you off, and give Sonic Origins Plus a go for yourself.

Alternatively, if you can’t look past the fact that you’re unable to play as Sonic and Amy together, or the Game Gear sound irks you too much, a free-to-play Sonic murder mystery launched a back in April and it was surprisingly great. Give it a go instead!