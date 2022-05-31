If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Just a smidgen

Sonic Frontiers trailer gives you a small taste of gameplay

The game gives you the opportunity to explore an open-zone realm.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

SEGA has released a trailer for Sonic Frontiers showing off a bit of gameplay footage.

This small preview of Sonic Frontiers trailer is an IGN First, and you can view it below

Watch on YouTube

Announced at The Game Awards 2021, Sonic Frontiers is slated to come out this holiday for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC.

It's the latest 3D entry in the Sonic franchise. The story follows the blue blur and his friends as they go after Dr. Eggman who has lost control of an “ancient technology.”

It will feature an evolved gameplay experience where players will be able to explore lush and expansive landscapes with Sonic’s signature speed and abilities.

According to SEGA, we can expect many "twists and turns around every corner" and hopefully, more will be revealed in the months leading up to its release.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch