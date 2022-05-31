Sonic Frontiers trailer gives you a small taste of gameplay

SEGA has released a trailer for Sonic Frontiers showing off a bit of gameplay footage.

This small preview of Sonic Frontiers trailer is an IGN First, and you can view it below

Announced at The Game Awards 2021, Sonic Frontiers is slated to come out this holiday for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC.

It's the latest 3D entry in the Sonic franchise. The story follows the blue blur and his friends as they go after Dr. Eggman who has lost control of an “ancient technology.”

It will feature an evolved gameplay experience where players will be able to explore lush and expansive landscapes with Sonic’s signature speed and abilities.

According to SEGA, we can expect many "twists and turns around every corner" and hopefully, more will be revealed in the months leading up to its release.