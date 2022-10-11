If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Sonic Frontiers is getting some Monster Hunter items not long after release

Interesting collaboration.
Sonic Frontiers will feature a collaboration with Monster Hunter not long after it releases.

In this collaboration, a pack with the Monster Hunter series will be available through a free download on November 15, a few days after Sonic Frontiers releases.

If you download the pack, you will get the special Rathalos armor and a mini game where you grill meat on a spit. If you play the mini-game in-game, it will make Sonic stronger.

In Sonic Frontiers, our hero is searching for the Chaos emeralds. While on this adventure, he becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures.

As Sonic, you will battle hordes of powerful enemies and experience open-zone platforming freedom across the Starfall Islands as Sonic and friends go after Dr. Eggman, who has lost control of an “ancient technology.”

The game will feature an evolved gameplay experience allowing you to explore expansive landscapes with Sonic’s signature speed and abilities.

Originally slated for release in 2021 to coincide with the Sonic franchise's 30th anniversary, SEGA delayed the game to work on quality control.

It will be made available on November 8 for PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

