Skyrim co-op modder gives up on developing Starfield Together because "this game is f*****g trash"

One of the modders behind popular multiplayer mod Skyrim Together has revealed that they started work on something similar for Starfield, but have since abandoned its development after finding the game wasn’t to their liking.

If you’re not familiar, Skyrim Together allows you to play the game alongside some buddies in typical co-op fashion. If you prefer to wander alone, it might not be for you, but for those who like the idea of adventuring in a Baldur’s Gate 3-style party with real people, it’s certainly worth considering giving it a go.

That said, it seems you won’t be able to hop into something similar for Starfield any time soon, with Cosideci, one of its developers, having recently revealed that they’ve ended up shelving the work they’d started to do on a Starfield Together mod.

“When [Starfield] released, I was hyped, like a lot of people, but probably for different reasons,” the modder announced in a post to Skyrim Together’s Discord channel, “I spent launch day and a few days after reverse engineering the game, and porting over gameplay hooks from Skyrim Together to a potential Starfield Together mod.

“I ported about 70% of Skyrim Together reversed code to Starfield Together. There was just one problem: this game is f**king trash.”

After saying that, in their estimation, Starfield is “boring, bland and [lacks] the main draw of Bethesda games, exploration in a lively and handcrafted world”, Cosideci declared: “I won't be continuing development on Starfield Together. I'm not gonna put my heart and soul into a mod for a game as mediocre as this.”

That said, they did also add that they’ve uploaded the code they put together in an open source format, in order to make it available to anyone who wants to take on the task of finishing it.

Though even if this does happen, don’t expect the mod to be playable any time soon, with Cosideci having warned that completing the mod will likely require “upwards of 100+ hours of work”.

So, if you’re after a co-op Bethesda RPG experience, you’ll have to stay in Tamriel for now.

If you’ve been left a bit disappointed by your Starfield experience to this point or just want more stuff to do in space, make sure to check out sure to check out this mod that’ll let you become a professional ship designer, as well as our recent interview with the creator of Enclave-themed Fallout mod America Rising.