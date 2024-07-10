2022's best dystopian workplace drama finally gets a season 2 release date, but I don't know if I can wait for it

There's barely been any word about Severance season 2 since the first came out in 2022, but there's finally a trailer, and even a release date.

I'm not always a fan of binge watching a show these days, I like to take my time with it where possible, but every now and then a show comes along that I just can't but consume all at once. The first season of Severance was one such show, a sci-fi series set in a mysterious workplace where all of its staff have no memory of who they are outside of work, essentially having to spend their entire lives at their job. It was just such a strong concept, with a mystery that hooks you immediately - outside of the main character, who are the rest of these people outside of the office? Why are they doing this? Do they know how to unionise?

Some of those questions were roughly answered in the first season, leaving us with a belter of a cliffhanger, making the wait for season 2 all the more painful. And earlier today, Apple finally decided to grace us with a (all too brief) trailer for season 2. Luckily, as short as it is, one thing it does have is a release date: January 17, 2025. I know, I know, that's still a whole half a year away, and by that point it will have been pretty much three whole years since the first season was released. But, look, I'm going to take the wins where I can, alright?

This teaser shows the entire cast back in the office one more, for reasons currently unknown, though Apple says that in season two, "Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe." Adam Scott is back as the aforementioned, alongside the rest of the main cast, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette, and it's adding in new series regular Sarah Bock. Judging from the trailer, Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie will also be making an appearance.

When Severance does finally return on January 17, 2025, it will do so exclusively on Apple TV Plus.