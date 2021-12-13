If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Scorn to be wild

Skin-crawling sci-fi horror, Scorn, gets October 2022 release date

The long-awaited Alien-inspired first person adventure will finally scare you silly next October.
If there’s one thing we’ve been lacking in recent years, it’s truly terrifying horror games. Thankfully, you won’t have to wait too much longer as Scorn is coming to scare players silly in 2022. First revealed in 2016, Scorn has been a project that many thought would never see the light of day. Thankfully though, it appears fans won’t have to wait another six years for it, as the H.R. Giger-inspired shooter will be crawling its way onto PC and Xbox series X/S next October.

Originally starting life as a Kickstarter, since smashing its initial funding target, this indie sci-fi adventure has morphed into an ambitious and intriguing-looking horror title. You can take another glimpse at Scorn’s Alien-inspired aesthetic in the atmosphere-setting new teaser-trailer. Alongside revealing the highly anticipated release date, Serbian developer Ebb Software also released a development update on its Kickstarter page, giving fans a behind the scenes look at the development process.

In this update, Ebb Software’s CEO, Ljubomir Peklar, confirms that Scorn has now hit “75 per cent completion”. So why the lengthy wait? Well, Scorn’s community manager states that the extra ten months will “ensure that Scorn is the best game it can be.. Mysterious, delicously dark and oozing with atmosphere.” We don't know about you, but we love a good ooze.

If you’re yet to see much of Scorn in action, there is a 15 minute gameplay demo below that should give you a good idea of the kind of atmospheric scares you can expect next October. A tense survival horror, where your gun houses a revoluting, wriggling slug? Sign us up.

Watch on YouTube

