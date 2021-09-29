Horror game Scorn pushed into 2022

Scorn, the H.R. Giger-inspired horror game coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S, has been pushed into 2022.

Originally set to release at some point this year, publisher Kepler Interactive noted the 2022 date as part of its release slate in a press release announcing its formation.

The group is a joint venture between developers A44, Alpha Channel, Awaceb, Ebb Software, Shapefarm, Sloclap, and Timberline thanks to a financing round of $120 million.

In the press release it was mentioned that Ebb Software’s Scorn was now slated for 2022 alongside other games coming from other developers part of the group.

Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure set in a nightmarish universe, and is designed around the idea of “being thrown into the world”.

Here’s more on it:

“Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. The unsettling environment is a character itself. Every location contains its own theme, puzzles, and characters that are integral in creating a cohesive world. Throughout the game, you will open up new areas, acquire different skill sets, weapons, various items and try to comprehend the sights presented to you.”

Scorn has been in development for a while following a successful Kickstarter campaign and was officially announced for PC and Xbox Series X/S last year.