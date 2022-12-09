If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Save 10% on Nintendo eShop and Xbox gift cards, Game Pass and digital games this Christmas

The VG247 eShop is offering a Christmas discount until the end of the year.
Christmas will soon be upon us and if you're looking for a last-minute gift or stocking filler for a gamer, you might want to check out VG247's eShop, where you can currently net 10 per cent off all digital games and gift codes for Microsoft and Nintendo stores.

So if you were to buy a $50 Nintendo eShop card or £50 UK equivalent, it will cost just $45/£45. That's essentially free money, which will help you stretch your budget a little bit further this Christmas. The same goes for Xbox codes like Game Pass, Call of Duty points for Warzone 2.0, digital Xbox and Nintendo games, and much more.

Head on over to the store and use the code "XMAS" at checkout to receive a 10 per cent discount on any item. The great thing about buying digital codes, is that it will arrive immediately in your inbox after payment, which means you don't have to rely on postal services and no need to worry about it not arriving in time for Christmas.

UK and US shoppers can make the most of this offer right up until 31st December 2022. If you're visiting the VG247 eShop for the first time or haven't been back recently, then a pop up will ask you to select your country and language. What products are available to buy will depend on your region, so make sure to click 'Select' after changing your preferences, and not the X in the corner, otherwise you won't see any.

After you've added your desired codes to your basket, you'll need to enter the code "XMAS" at the checkout, fill out the payment info and your code(s) will be sent to you. Take a look at some our offers below.

Check out the best of VG247's Christmas deals below:

Nintendo eShop credit in the US

US shoppers, if any of the Switch games below take your fancy you will need to purchase a discounted eShop card to top up your credit and then purchase the game via the Nintendo eShop. There's no guarantee the games will be the same price on the eShop, but you will still be making a saving on the gift card.

Nintendo eShop card $10

10% off with code XMAS

Nintendo eShop card $20

10% off with code XMAS

Nintendo eShop card $50

10% off with code XMAS

Nintendo eShop credit in the UK

Nintendo eShop card £15

10% off with code XMAS

Nintendo eShop card £25

10% off with code XMAS

Nintendo eShop card £50

10% off with code XMAS

Nintendo eShop card £75

10% off with code XMAS

Nintendo eShop card £100

10% off with code XMAS

Nintendo Switch Online subscription deals

Nintendo Switch Online subscription 3 months Individual Membership

10% off with code XMAS

Nintendo Switch Online subscription 12 months Individual Membership

10% off with code XMAS

VG247 Christmas Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

Pokémon Scarlet Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

Pokémon Violet Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

Game Builder Garage Download Code UK

£24.29 with code XMAS

Nintendo Switch Sports Download Code UK

£27.29 with code XMAS

Live A Live Download Code UK

£35.99 with code XMAS

Miitopia Download Code UK

£35.99 with code XMAS

Bayonetta 3 Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

Splatoon 3 Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

Mario Strikers Battle League Football Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

Bravely Default II Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Furt Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

New Pokémon Snap Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

Mario Golf: Super Rush Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir & Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism Download Code UK

£48.59 with code XMAS

Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition Download Code UK

£53.99 with code XMAS

Expansion Pass DLC

Doom Eternal: Rip and Tear Pack Download Code UK

£4.04 with code XMAS

Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit Download Code UK

£12.14 with code XMAS

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass Download Code UK

£16.19 with code XMAS

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Expansion Pass Download Code UK

£24.29 with code XMAS

VG247 Xbox Gift Card deals in the US

Xbox Gift Card $5

$4.50 with code XMAS

Xbox Gift Card $10

$9 with code XMAS

Xbox Gift Card $15

$£13.50 with code XMAS

Xbox Gift Card $25

$22.50 with code XMAS

Xbox Gift Card $50

$45 with code XMAS

Xbox Gift Card $100

$90 with code XMAS

VG247 Xbox Gift Card deals in the UK

Xbox Gift Card £10

£9 with code XMAS

Xbox Gift Card £15

£13.50 with code XMAS

Xbox Gift Card £25

£22.50 with code XMAS

Xbox Gift Card £50

£45 with code XMAS

Xbox Gift Card £70

£63 with code XMAS

Xbox Gift Card £100

£90 with code XMAS

VG247 Microsoft Game Pass deals in the US

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months Multipack

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $161.96 with code XMAS

Xbox Game Pass for PC 3 months Multipack

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $107.96 with code XMAS

VG247 Microsoft Game Pass deals in the UK

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months Multipack

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £118.76 with code XMAS

Xbox Game Pass 3 months Multipack

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £86.29 with code XMAS

Xbox Game Pass for PC 3 months Multipack

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £86.36 with code XMAS

VG247's digital Xbox game deals in the US

Minecraft Xbox One

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $17.99 with code XMAS

NBA 2K23 – Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox Series X|S

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $72.99 with code XMAS

NBA 2K23 Legends Edition

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $89.99 with code XMAS

Fifa 23 Standard Edition – Xbox Series X|S

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $62.99 with code XMAS

Fifa 23 Standard Edition – Xbox One

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $53.99 with code XMAS

Fifa 23 Ultimate Edition – Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $80.99 with code XMAS

VG247's digital Xbox game deals in the UK

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Cross-Gen Bundle

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £62.99 with code XMAS

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Vault Edition

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £89.99 with code XMAS

Minecraft Xbox One

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £15.07 with code XMAS

NBA 2K23 – Xbox Series X|S

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £62.99 with code XMAS

Elden Ring Standard Edition – Xbox One and Series X|S

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £44.99 with code XMAS

Elden Ring Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One and Series X|S

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £58.49 with code XMAS

Fifa 23 Standard Edition – Xbox Series X|S

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £62.99 with code XMAS

Fifa 23 Standard Edition – Xbox One

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £53.99 with code XMAS

Fifa 23 Ultimate Edition – Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £80.99 with code XMAS

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £80.99 with code XMAS

Forza Horizon 5: Deluxe Edition

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £62.99 with code XMAS

Forza Horizon 5: Premium Edition

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £76.49 with code XMAS

Flight Simulator: Deluxe Edition

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £71.99 with code XMAS

Flight Simulator: Premium Deluxe Edition

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £98.99 with code XMAS

Call of Duty points and Halo credit US

Call of Duty Points – 1,100

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $8.99 with code XMAS

Call of Duty Points – 2,400

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $17.99 with code XMAS

Call of Duty Points – 13,000

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $89.99 with code XMAS

Call of Duty Points – 21,000

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $134.99 with code XMAS

Halo Infinite: 500 Halo Credits

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $4.49 with code XMAS

Halo Infinite: 1000 Halo Credits

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $8.99 with code XMAS

Halo Infinite: 2000 Halo Credits + 200 Bonus

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $17.99 with code XMAS

Halo Infinite: 5000 Halo Credits + 600 Bonus

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $44.99 with code XMAS

Halo Infinite: 10,000 Halo Credits + 1,500 Bonus

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $89.99 with code XMAS

Call of Duty points and Halo credit UK

Call of Duty Points – 1,100

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £7.55 with code XMAS

Call of Duty Points – 2,400

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £15.11 with code XMAS

Call of Duty Points – 13,000

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £76.49 with code XMAS

Call of Duty Points – 21,000

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £111.59 with code XMAS

Halo Infinite: 1000 Halo Credits

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £7.19 with code XMAS

Halo Infinite: 2000 Halo Credits + 200 Bonus

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £14.39 with code XMAS

Halo Infinite: 5000 Halo Credits + 600 Bonus

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £35.99 with code XMAS

Halo Infinite: 10,000 Halo Credits + 1,500 Bonus

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £71.99 with code XMAS

If you do happen to buy any codes, we'd like to thank you for supporting our site and we look forward to bringing you more digital games and discounts in the new year!

