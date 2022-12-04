Saints Row 4 is free on the Epic Games Store next week, just in time for its crossplay update

Saints Row 4 is the next free title on the Epic Games Store, coming next week just as the PC version gets a big update.

Earlier this week, a post was shared on Saints Row 4's Steam page announcing that all copies of the game will be upgraded to the Re-Elected edition, which includes the Game of The Century Edition, and a whole heap of DLC packs too. This update is planned to release on December 8, which also happens to be the day that Saints Row 4: Re-Elected will be coming to the Epic Games Store.

It should be noted that all of the DLC packs previously available on Steam will be delisted, so will no longer be able to be purchased individually. But they are all included in the Re-Elected version, so it doesn't appear to be a huge issue. Deep Silver also noted that you don't need to worry about your saves and achievements either, as they'll be moved over to the new version.

As well as this, Saints Row 4 will be getting crossplay, at least with other PC versions of the game, so you'll be able to play with your friends who own the game on Epic Games and GOG now too.

Alongside Saints Row 4, you can also expect to pick up Wildcat Gun Machine for free, also on December 8, a "bullet hell dungeon crawler where you take on hordes of disgusting fleshy beasts with a wide variety of guns, giant mech robots, and cute kittens." Looks a little bit like Hades, albeit somehow more hellish.

The Saints Row 4 update comes almost a decade after the game actually launched, and just a few months after the reboot was released. The reboot, simply titled Saints Row, did unfortunately suffer from a number of issues, though an update in November did include a huge range of bug fixes.