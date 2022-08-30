Rocksmith+ will teach you how to rock come September 6

Ubisoft has announced a release date for Rocksmith+ along with information on the game's subscription service.

This is the sequel to the best-selling Rocksmith that taught over 5 million folks how to play guitar - including yours truly.

Announced in June 2021, the music-learning subscription service teaches you how to play acoustic, electric, and bass guitar through various songs. The service will be available for £12.99 for a one-month subscription, £34.99 for a three-month subscription, and £84.99 for a yearly subscription.

For returning Rocksmith players, Rocksmith+ will have a loyalty offer for Rocksmith 2014 owners and closed beta participants who purchase a Rocksmith+ subscription of three or 12 months. If you fall into either category, you will get bonus time in your first billing cycle, one month free for those who purchase a three-month plan, and three months free for those who purchase a 12-month plan.

The subscription service can run on 10-year-old laptops with Windows 10 and will also be available on mobile later this year.

The game will be able to leverage your mobile phone as a microphone to pick up your guitar and bass-playing in real-time via the Rocksmith+ Connect app. The service will add new songs and features over time and promises "more music than ever before."

As far as the learning process goes, the game provides real-time feedback and video lessons ranging from proper technique, gear, instrument care, music appreciation, and more through Rocksmith Discover. You can expect interactive lessons and even practice recommendations.

Rocksmith+ features master recordings of songs from Sony Music, Universal and more, and will have access to an expanding library of more than 5,000 songs at launch, with new songs added each week from artists such as The Clash, Juan Gabriel, Alicia Keys, Santana, and more. Genres will include Rock, Metal, Pop, Latin, Hip-Hop, and Indie from countries all around the world.

The learning game features a suite of new and improved practice tools promising to provide you with a fun, personalized experience at any skill level. For example, the Adaptive Difficulty feature dynamically adjusts to your skill level as you play, introducing new notes and chords as you progress. The technology adapts to your skill levels by measuring the total sum of your abilities rather than performance for an individual song.

It also features note detection and real-time feedback without needing any peripherals. The phone app works with acoustic and electric instruments played through an amp, or you can connect your electric instruments with the Rocksmith Real Tone cable, sold separately. There’s also the Rocksmith+ Connect app which works as an accurate, professional-grade guitar tuner.