Rock Band DLC is officially ending, but the music will live on

Harmonix has announced that Rock Band 4 DLC will exit stage left on January 25.

After over eight years of releasing weekly DLC, Harmonix plans to shift focus to the free-to-play Fortnite Festival, which brings rhythm-action gaming to the Fortnite ecosystem. Players can expect a rotating selection of songs, and it will support Rock Band 4 instruments - so hang onto your music peripherals.

Rock Band DLC: Beastie Boys, Foo Fighters, and Queens of the Stone Age.

Live services for the game will continue with Rivals seasons, online play, and more remaining available.

“Working in support of the Rock Band community has been a high point in my professional life,” said product manager Daniel Sussman. “Wading through the thousands of song requests we get, working through what songs to pursue and release, it’s all hard work but also, really satisfying.

“We deliberated long and hard about how to frame the last blast of Rock Band DLC of this era. The last two weeks will feature some tear-jerkers that sum up our feelings about this moment.

“We thank you for your commitment to and passion for this wonderful game.”

Rock Band 4 came out in 2015 with 65 songs on the disc and over 1,500 songs available as DLC at launch. Almost all official Rock Band DLC and on-disc exported tracks are compatible with Rock Band 4 within the same console family. Harmonix released weekly DLC featuring new tunes and songs included with previous games. The number of songs available for the game stands at over 3,000.

The seventh major installment in the Rock Band franchise, the game was released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.