Could Riot have left clues for what the next 2XKO character is?

With 2XKO finally getting an alpha playtest announcement (which you can sign up for right now), a tempting trail of breadcrumbs has been left for the community to follow, leading to a new character reveal. Keen-eyed viewers of this announcement have found a hint towards who exactly this new character may be.

This new character, that was outright hinted towards in the alpha playtest announcement and will be playable at Evo this July, got no outright hints from either Sajam, Tom Cannon, or Shean Rivera, but the footage itselfs reveals plenty.

If you look at the video and fast forward to the 3:40 mark, you'll notice a gap in the character select screen between Ahri and Darius. In addition, the characters are listed in reverse alphabetical order. As such, many are speculating that the next character's name will start with either A, B, or C.

So who does this leave as a possibility? We'll list them below:

Akali

Akshan

Alistar

Amumu

Anivia

Annie

Aphelios

Ashe

Aurelion Sol

Azir

Bard

Bel'Veth

Blitzcrank

Brand

Braum

Briar

Caitlyn

Camille

Cassiopia

Cho'Gath

Corki

Okay so, obviously, that's still a lot of champions. League's been around for a million years, what did you expect? But, from that list you can certainly pick out several "star" champs that are easily recognisable and popular among League players and casual League IP enjoyers alike. Take Ashe, for example, who was featured in the recent League of Legends seasonal cinematic, or Caitlyn! Caitlyn has been a major character in the Arcane series and certainly has many fans out there. You've also got Annie, Blitzcrank, Azir... There are several solid picks here that you could totally see being our mystery new 2XKO character.

Do you think the next character is featured in this list? Which do you think it is? Let us know below!