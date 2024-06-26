2XKO gets its first round of alpha playtests this August

It's finally time. 2XKO alpha playtests are coming this August, and you can sign up right now on this link. The playtest will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

This announcement came via an announcement video posted on social media, which you can watch in its entirety below. This alpha test, the "first of many" tests, will offer those who gain access to the alpha a single invite code to share with one friend. It will have both local play and online play available.

new champ mentioned. learn more about alpha lab playtests from @sajam + our devs



sign up here: https://t.co/xiqefBG8wl pic.twitter.com/TpaXmAQsgk — 2XKO (@Play2XKO) June 26, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This alpha test will have some changes compared tot he previous public demos, including an altered kit on Ahri, a new fuse, and other smaller changes. As such, those up to date on all the 2XKO info will find some surprises in store.

That new fuse mentioned is an auto-combo feature, which allows players to mash out one of their inputs in order to get out an easy combo. As such, if you're now a super experienced player it should be valuable as a play experience.

In this first playtest, those in a select regions (USA, Canada, UK, France, Brazil, Japan, Mexico). There will be more information leading up to the August test, with the build present at Evo for those attending.

Will you be signing up? Let us know below!