WOO, DOGGY!

Red Dead Redemption gallops to 60 FPS on PS5

A welcome surprise.

Red Dead Redemption
Image credit: Rockstar Games
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Red Dead Redemption, the beloved Western adventure that defined a generation, now supports up to 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility, which means you can experience the game's vast world and cinematic story in smoother and more fluid detail than ever before.

The option comes with Title Update 1.03, and upon downloading it and rebooting the game, you'll see a new screen featuring the framerate option, along with the option to enable subtitles - also included in the update.

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare are now available on Switch and PS4, with backward compatibility for the PS5.

Alternatively, you can enable 60 FPS support by heading to the Display section of the options menu and selecting "Performance Mode." Once there, you can increase the game's framerate from 30 FPS to 60 FPS.

The new FPS option is only available on PlayStation 5 as the game still runs at 30 FPS on PlayStation 4 and other platforms.

60 FPS support for Red Dead Redemption on PlayStation 5 should significantly improve the overall gaming experience, as it will make the game more responsive and immersive and a great way to experience the game again in a new and improved way.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247's News Editor.

Comments
