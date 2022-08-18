To celebrate QuakeCon 2022 10 games from id Software and Bethesda are coming to PC Game Pass

QuakeCon 2022 kicks off today, and to celebrate, id Software and Bethesda PC Classics are coming to PC Game Pass.

You can expect more than 10 PC games covering FPS and RPG titles as well as a sale on select titles.

Coming today with PC Game Pass are Return to Castle Wolfenstein, Quake 4, Wolfenstein 3D, An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire, and The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard. You can also unlock all Champions in Quake Champions via a Game Pass Perk.

There are also some games available for free today on the Microsoft Store. The games are The Elder Scrolls: Arena, The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall, and Quake Champions.

You can also take advantage of a sale on Heretic: Serpent Riders, Hexen: Beyond Heretic, and Hexen: Deathkings.

The Original Quake re-release is also getting a new update including the Legendary Mod, Threewave CTF. This addition includes nine levels from the original mod.

There's also a QuakeCon Sale with Up to 70% off select Bethesda games at select retailers. This includes 60% off Deathloop, 50% off Ghostwire: Tokyo, and savings on Fallout, Doom Eternal, Dishonored, Wolfenstein, and more.

In addition, you can grab the annual QuakeCon 2022 Bundle for PC that includes Deathloop, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Doom Eternal, and Fallout 76.

QuakeCon 2022 kicks off today with a full slate of global programming, including discussions on Bethesda games, interactive shows, giveaways, tournaments, charity fundraising, developer interviews, and more. Here's the schedule, and you can tune into the show via Twitch starting at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK.