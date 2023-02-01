PS5 loses key PlayStation Plus benefit unless you act fast

The PlayStation Plus Collection is being removed from the service in May 2023, leaving PS5 users only two months to download the included-games before they’re no longer available free of charge.

This news comes alongside the PlayStation Plus monthly games list for free, a sudden and unexpected revelation for those out there who have yet to redeem those titles. More importantly, it’ll remove an otherwise brilliant perk to the console for new owners.

The original trailer for the PlayStation Plus Collection. Rest in Piece

It’s not the end of the world though. If you’re already the proud owner of a PS5, you can quickly claim them now, which will keep them available to download past May and for as long as you have an active PS Plus subscription. That being said, if you don’t currently have a PS5 and are planning on doing so in the near future, it’s a good idea to do so with haste before a hefty collection of quality titles are no longer free to download alongside your sub.

The full list of games includes in the PS Plus Collection are as follows:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us: Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Batman Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops — Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

There are plenty of killers on that list, and it was this collection that stood out as a major reason to nab the PS5 when it was first out, illusive to find out in the wild, and lacking a lot of exclusive games of its own. Nowadays though, there are a good number of spotlight titles, as well as ports that are significantly better here than on previous gen consoles.

Either way, get a hustle on PS5 users! Download the collection while you can!

