PS+ September leak claims Need for Speed Heat, TOEM, and Granblue Fantasy Versus are coming

It looks as though September’s PS+ games may have been leaked, thanks to the usual sources over at Dealabs. According to leaker Billbil Kun, Need For Speed Heat, TOEM, and Granblue Fantasy Vs will be available to download for those who pay for a PlayStation + subscription.

Despite the previous leaks from Dealabs, take all this with a grain of salt. Leaks of this nature, regardless of prior accuracy, can always turn out false. So we recommend not getting too excited (or disappointed) by the games included.

Check out the Need for Speed Heat trailer here!

The first title leaks for the September line up is Need For Speed Heat, allegedly available on PS4 consoles during the month. This is the latest entry into the legendary car racing series released back in 2019, and was released as a sort of celebration of the IPs 25th anniversary. We reviewed this game back in the day and gave it four stars out of five, concluding that “Need For Speed has remembered why people used to play it so religiously, and recognised the more recent elements that put them off.” A return to form for the series, well worth downloading.

The next game, TOEM, apparently will be available on the PS5 during September. This title is a brilliant monochromatic indie where you explore a hand-drawn world filled with cartoonish characters, using your handy camera to solve puzzles and progress. It’s a chill, relaxing title sure to be special to a lot of people out there.

Finally, Granblue Fantasy Vs is a brilliant fighting game from Arc System Works and Cygames, which brings the iconic 2.5D art style to the popular Granblue series. It’s a pretty great game, with a lot of accessibility options to a traditionally difficult genre. This game kinda had its wings clipped during COVID, due to its subpar netcode, but if you want something fun to mash around with you can't get much better.

What do you think of this leaked lineup? Do you think it’s legit? If it is real, how good is it in your eyes? Give us your thoughts below!