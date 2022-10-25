PS Plus November leaks claim Nioh 2, LEGO Harry Potter, and Heavenly Bodies are next month's featured games

The PS Plus November games for November have been leaked again on Dealabs, with the leaker claiming that Nioh 2, Heavenly Bodies, and the LEGO Harry Potter collection taking the stage as the month’s free games.

Dealabs and leaker Billbil Kun have a history of accuracy on PS+ lineups, but changes and incorrect claims have been known to come up in the past, so take the following information with a grain of salt.

If you've not heard of Nioh 2 before, check out the trailer!

Nioh 2 is the clear star of the line-up (sorry LEGO fans), as a excellent and deadly difficult action game from Team Ninja. A chasm of quality apart from its decent predecessor, Nioh 2 offers a trek across demon-infested Japan as you fend off all manner of impressive and daunting enemies. It’s a must play if you haven’t touched it, and is more than a souls-like as some detractors claim.

Heavenly Bodies is a totally different beast, as we venture from the war torn Japan of Nioh to outer space! In this physics-based platformer, layers need to navigate life on a space station, fixing problems, watering plants, and generally flapping your arms all over the place. It’s a real pleasure to play and a relaxing title that’s well worth your time.

Finally, LEGO Harry Potter collection is a great game if you’ve got kids wondering about the house, or are just looking for something a bit less violent than the usual affair. The game takes you through to events of all the major films, with the typical Lego game humour and presentation. Not a bad grab for, y’know, free.

All in all, this looks like a great month granted the leaks are accurate. I can’t emphasise how good Nioh 2 is though. Seriously, give it a go.