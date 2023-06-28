PS Plus July leak reveals Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Alan Wake Remastered coming to PS5

According to a leaker with a reliable track record, the PlayStation Plus Essential games for July have been revealed. They include Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake: Remastered, and Endling: Extinction is Forever.

This info comes from Billbilkun on Dealabs, who has made a habit of releasing the list of PlayStation Plus essential games early for months now. While they've been proven correct numerous times in the past, as always with leaks, take the following list with a grain of salt.

First up comes Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, regarded among many in the long-time Call of Duty fanbase as a decent entry in the series history. It'll be coming to the service for both the PS4 and PS5, packed with one of the best campaigns in recent memory as well as a decent multiplayer FPS experience that is sure to get some life injected into it thanks to its appearance on PS plus.

Next up is Alan Wake: Remastered, the top to bottom visual upgrade for a horror classic. With Alan Wake 2 coming later this year, there's no better time really to dive back into the original and catch up with what everyone's favourite video game spooky novelist was up to. It truly was peak horror at a time where the genre was in a bit of a gully, and holds up quite well even with loads of newer scary games popping up these days.

Finally, Endling: Extinction is Forever is the wildcard here. An indie survival adventure game, it puts you in the role as a a fox as you make your way through a ravaged wilderness. There's an obvious message here about our effect on the world around us, but packaged in a small game with great quality behind it. Worth a download if you're a PS Plus subscriber!

What do you think of this line-up? For me, it's got to be Alan Wake: Remastered. I've been meaning to jump back in and get back into Alan's shoes again and with the game coming to PS Plus July seems like the best time for it. Let us know your pick below!