Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC to add Poltchageist, a haunted tea caddy

The Pokemon Company has announced a new Pokemon for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first DLC drop, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask.

Poltchageist is the Pokemon and first discovered in Kitakami. Check it out in the new cinematic trailer below.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - The Haunting Tale of Poltchageist.

The Matcha Pokemon is a Grass/Ghost type that has a swirl pattern not unlike Sinistea's, but unlike Sinistea, its swirl is not a weakness. After a target is sprinkled with some of Poltchageist's powdery body or eats food dusted with it, Poltchageist drains their life force and absorbs it as energy.

According to its backstory, Poltchageist takes up residence in old houses where it is sometimes known to patch up broken objects. Its Ability, Hospitality, allows Poltchageist to restore a small amount of its ally's HP when it enters a battle.

The upcoming DLC, scheduled to be released on September 13, takes you on a school trip to the land of Kitakami to join an outdoors study program. Here, you can look forward to meeting Pokemon not found in the Paldea region while unearthing the mysteries behind an old Kitakami folktale.

As previously reported, additional Pokemon appearing in Part 1 of the DLC are Ogerpon, Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. Between Part 1 and Part 2: The Indigo Disk, some familiar Pokemon friends return - in fact, it's said the number is 230. That figure also includes the Pokemon you can bring to your game via Pokemon Home or receive through trades.

Plus, all of the original Pokemon starters are coming back in the DLC too.

Deatils on Part 2: The Indigo Disk, expected during the winter months, will be revealed later.

Folks who purchase the expansion pack early will earn a Hisuian Zoroark, which you cannot obtain through traditional gameplay. The Pokemon knows the move Happy Hour, its Tera Type is Dark, and it has the Charismatic Mark.

All of those who purchase the DLC, whether early or after release, will receive a new uniform set.