Over 230 familiar Pokemon not present in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be encountered in the DLC

When Nintendo announced the upcoming expansions for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it confirmed that some familiar Poke friends return - 230 in fact.

These Pokemon will appear in Part 1: The Teal Mask and Part 2: The Indigo Disk, none of which have appeared in either game. Nintendo has decided not to provide a list of the returning Pokemon, as it wants you to find out for yourself by playing the game.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero | Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet

That figure also includes the Pokemon you can bring to your game via Pokemon Home or receive through trades.

While Nintendo may not wish to share which Pokemon are returning, a list of reported Pokemon has appeared online, thanks to a data mine.

The data was pulled from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet update 1.2.0, released today for the games. Twitter user mattyoukhana_ found deleted Pokedex entries instead of stubs for loads of Pokemon. According to Nintendo Everything, a similar thing happened with DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

While we won't post the list here because it will spoil the surprise for you, we will say some mainstays and less popular Pokemon are on the list. You can check out the list through the links to Nintendo Everything and mattyoukhana_'s tweet.

Additional Pokemon will release with the DLC. These include both new and previously released creatures. Familiar faces per Nintendo include Milotic, Chingling, Ninetails, Yamana, Shiftry, Vikavolt, Espurr, Whimsicott, Zebstrika, Dewgong, Metagross, and Alcremie.

The new Pokemon included with Part 1: The Teal Mask are Ogerpon, Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. In Part 2: The Indigo Disk, Terapagos will appear.