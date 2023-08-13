Pokemon Scarlet and Violet welcomes back all past starters in its DLC

If you were missing your favourite starter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you'll be happy to hear they'll finally be available when the games' DLC drops.

Since Pokemon made the jump to Nintendo Switch, whenever a new generation of games are released, not every Pokemon is immediately accessible. In fact, each generation definitely won't have every single Pokemon ever released, something that was no different in Scarlet and Violet. We do know that 230 more Pokemon are being added through the DLC, and now as revealed at the 2023 Pokemon World Championships, it's been revealed that all of the original starters are coming back in the DLC too.

That includes classic critters like Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle, as well as later gen mons like Fenekin, and Rowlet. Don't worry too much if you aren't planning on getting the DLC but still want to use your favourite starters in the base game. Sword and Shield let you move all the Pokemon added with its DLC through Pokemon Home to your game, which will likely be the case for Scarlet and Violet too.

The rest of the trailer confirming that past starters are being added into Scarlet and Violet also showed off some new moves. There's a new psychic type move called Psychic Noise, which deals damage, and also prevents the target from healing. You'll also find another useful sounding move, Upper Hand, which strikes before a target's priority move.

As well as all this, the trailer showed off the monstrosity that is Raging Bolt, a new ancient Pokemon that's based on Gold and Silver's Raikou. This Pokemon will also have access to another new move, Thunderclap, which strikes before a target's attack. Then there's Iron Crown, a future version of Black and White's Cobalion. Iron Crown also has a new move, Tachyon Cutter, which is guaranteed to hit twice in a row.

Raging Bolt will only be available in Scarlet, whereas Iron Crown will only be available in Violet.

Also announced at the World Championships is the next location for the annual tournament, which will apparently bring it to Honolulu in 2024.