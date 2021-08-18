If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Pokemon Unite gets a September release date for mobile

Mobile players can soon get in on the Pokemon Unite fun.
A release date for the mobile version of Pokemon Unite has been announced, along with two new creatures coming to the game.

Pokemon Unite will finally be released for iOS and Android on September 22.

Those who pre-register for the game will earn rewards revolving around Pikachu, but that's not all, as the pre-registration phase is being handled in similar fashion to PokeFest, as it will feature community-style goals to hit.

One goal rewards everyone with a Pikachu Unite License if 2.5 million pre-register. Should 5 million pre-register, folks will be handed a Pikachu Special Festival Style Holowear.

If that weren't enough, Mamoswine and Sylveon have been confirmed for the game, so be sure to make room for the critters.

Pokemon Unite was released on Nintendo Switch July 21.

