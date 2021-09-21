Pokemon Unite hits mobile tomorrow alongside a space-themed Battle Pass

Pokemon Unite hits mobile devices tomorrow when the free-to-start game hits the App Store and Google Play.

Additionally, French, German, Italian, and Spanish language support will also be available in-game starting tomorrow across both the mobile and Nintendo Switch versions via a free downloadable update.

Trainers can also look forward to an all-new battle pass arriving soon. By linking with a Nintendo Account or Pokemon Trainer Club account, Trainers will be able to access the same Pokemon Unite account on both Switch and mobile devices.

In celebration of the mobile release and the surpassing of five million pre-registrations, every Trainer who completes the in-game event in the mobile version by Sunday, October 31, 2021 will receive the following pre-registration campaign rewards: 1,000 Aeos tickets, the Unite license for Pikachu, and special Holowear for Pikachu called Festival Style. If 7.5 million pre-registrations are reached, Trainers will receive an additional 1,000 Aeos tickets.

A new Battle Pass called Galactic Ghost 094 launches tomorrow as well.

The Galactic Ghost 094 Battle Pass content features space-themed items and you will need to complete both daily and weekly missions to raise your Battle Pass level and receive rewards based on that level. Additionally, if you purchase the premium pass, you will have the chance to earn more rewards.

Alongside the above, the game will also introduce Unite Squads. Here you can create your own squads or search for already-existing squads to join and connect with other players. By choosing squad tags that others can search for, like-minded Trainers will be able to find each other easily.

And finally, you will be able to complete a special mission to receive the Unite license for Zeraora. This is for those who missed out on the Switch version’s launch bonus. If you already have the Unite license for Zeraora, you will receive Aeos coins instead.

Again, Pokemon Unite hits mobile tomorrow along with the aforementioned updates.