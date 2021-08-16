Blissey is coming to Pokemon Unite later this week

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
News by Dom Peppiatt Contributor
If you've been playing Pokemon Unite lately, you'll be pleased to know that Blissey will be the next creature to enter the arena – and it's coming later this week.

The Pokémon Company has today confirmed the addition of Blissey for the new Pokemon MOBA, Pokemon Unite. Via the game's Twitter, we've learned that the Chansey evolution is a Supporter battle-type Pokemon that will help your other monsters out on the field.

Blissey can heal or increase the basic attack speed of your other monsters, making it more of a buffer and tank than an all-out attacker – Bliss Assistance allows Blissey to quickly support an ally and soak up incoming damage if you want to let your DPS monster carry on attacking, for example.

Check out the Blissey gameplay teaser below for a taste of how it'll work in-game.

If you've not tried the game yet, you ought to give it a go: our own Alex Donaldson said it's way better than it has any right being, and has been bitten by the bug early.

If you're eager to give it a go, you may want to check out our guide to the game's ranked modes or maybe you'll want to know how to surrender and quit a match early, instead (but, to help you surrender a little less often, here are our best Pokemon Unite builds and held items).

If you're eager for more Pokemon news, you can look forward to a Pokemon Presents, with more news on Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes, on August 18.

