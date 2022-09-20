The NPD Group has released its August 2022 report covering video game hardware, software, and accessory sales in the US.

According to the NPD, total videogame industry spending declined 5% year-over-year (yoy) to $4.10 billion. Year-to-date spending sits at $34.6 billion, a 9% decline yoy.

For the month of August, hardware sales grew by 14% yoy to $375 million, helped by improved supply of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. Year-to-date hardware spending declined by 4% to $2.9 billion.

PS5 was August's best-selling console in both unit and dollar sales. Year-to-date, Switch has sold the highest number of units while PlayStation 5 has led the market in dollar sales. Both PS5 and Xbox Series experienced double-digit percentage growth yoy, as both consoles did last month.

In software, Madden NFL 23 debuted as the best-selling game of August, and is the 23rd consecutive year that a Madden title was the best-selling game of its launch month.

Saints Row (2022) debuted in second place and Marvel's Spider-Man jumped to third on the best-selling titles chart for August. It was also the month's best-seller across tracked Steam titles.

Elden Ring fell to fourth place but remains the best-selling title of the year so far. The fifth spot was filled by last month's number one, MultiVersus.

Have a look at the best-selling games for July below, courtesy of the NPD's Mat Piscatella. The best-selling games per platform are below.

For mobile, the sector took another hit due to both economic reasons and the lack of demand. Seeing a double-digit decline led by Google Play's user base, where spending was down 22% yoy, Apple's App Store had generally much higher spending which is usually the case.

Accessories declined 18% during the month yoy to $138 million. Year-to-date, spending is down 14% yoy to $1.4 billion. The PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller Midnight Black was once again the best-selling accessory. The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller remains the best-selling accessory year-to-date.