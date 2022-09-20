If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
MADDEN Debuts WELL

PlayStation 5 and Madden 23 take August - NPD

Spending is still down, overall.
The NPD Group has released its August 2022 report covering video game hardware, software, and accessory sales in the US.

According to the NPD, total videogame industry spending declined 5% year-over-year (yoy) to $4.10 billion. Year-to-date spending sits at $34.6 billion, a 9% decline yoy.

For the month of August, hardware sales grew by 14% yoy to $375 million, helped by improved supply of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. Year-to-date hardware spending declined by 4% to $2.9 billion.

PS5 was August's best-selling console in both unit and dollar sales. Year-to-date, Switch has sold the highest number of units while PlayStation 5 has led the market in dollar sales. Both PS5 and Xbox Series experienced double-digit percentage growth yoy, as both consoles did last month.

In software, Madden NFL 23 debuted as the best-selling game of August, and is the 23rd consecutive year that a Madden title was the best-selling game of its launch month.

Saints Row (2022) debuted in second place and Marvel's Spider-Man jumped to third on the best-selling titles chart for August. It was also the month's best-seller across tracked Steam titles.

Elden Ring fell to fourth place but remains the best-selling title of the year so far. The fifth spot was filled by last month's number one, MultiVersus.

Have a look at the best-selling games for July below, courtesy of the NPD's Mat Piscatella. The best-selling games per platform are below.

For mobile, the sector took another hit due to both economic reasons and the lack of demand. Seeing a double-digit decline led by Google Play's user base, where spending was down 22% yoy, Apple's App Store had generally much higher spending which is usually the case.

Accessories declined 18% during the month yoy to $138 million. Year-to-date, spending is down 14% yoy to $1.4 billion. The PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller Midnight Black was once again the best-selling accessory. The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller remains the best-selling accessory year-to-date.

