Nintendo Switch players can’t get enough of this cute new Stardew Valley-like

Fae Farm initially released on Nintendo Switch and PC a couple of weeks ago on September 8, and has managed to make its way to number one on the Nintendo eShop charts during its first two weeks of launch. Quite the feat for the cosy farm-sim from Phoenix Labs!

To celebrate the successful launch of Fae Farm, Phoenix Labs has shared a shiny-new accolades trailer, highlighting the praise that the game has received.

Fae Farm is a whimsical farming-simulator that whisks you away into the world of Azoria. You’ll spend time tending to your farm, meeting like-minded folk across the world, and of course, harnessing the power of magic where possible.

You need not play solo, either! Fae Farm supports co-op for up to four players, so you can go about nurturing your homestead with friends or family. As you get used to farming life as your own customisable character, you can spend time decorating your farm, take care of adorable, magical animals, and venture into caves where you can find resources and battles…

For those of us who like a little bit of romance in our simulation games, Fae Farm also has you covered. As you get to know Azoria and meet its islanders, you’ll find that some of them are romance candidates too; running a magical farm need not be lonely!

If you’re one of the many enjoying Fae Farm right now, there’s good news! Phoenix Labs has plenty more content planned for Fae Farm in the future, with two new waves of additional content expected to be released between December 2023 and June 2024.

Have you been playing Fae Farm, or had your interest piqued by it? Let us know what you think below.