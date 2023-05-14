Players are struggling to believe Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom actually exists

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a video game you can actually play right now, but some players are struggling to believe it exists.

If you've somehow forgotten, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was first announced four years ago, back in 2019, a time before all of you know what kicked off, but it's a bit hard to believe the game is actually here. It turns out I'm not the only one that is constantly thinking, "hold on, I'm actually playing the sequel to Breath of the Wild," as over on Reddit players have been expressing their disbelief that the game even exists at all. Some light spoilers ahead, though nothing about the story.

Reddit user Teakmahogany kicked off the thread, titled "Is anyone else having a moment where they cannot believe this game exists?" writing that as "I'm playing this game, I can't believe it....This is [Breath of the Wild]... but enhanced. It kept everything about [Breath of the Wild] that made it amazing and doubled down on it. I sometimes have to take a moment in and breathe… I cannot believe this game exists!"

They aren't the only one who can't believe some of the things they're experiencing in the game. Another user, sadsongz, couldn't believe they got attacked by a tree (neither could I), or the fact they caught a shooting star while skydiving. Another user said that Breath of the Wild "feels like a beta version," compared to Tears of the Kingdom. One person compared it to Elden Ring and how so many players couldn't believe that game existed either, which is a fair comparison to make given some of the similarities the two games have.

