PC Game Pass has just launched in 40 new countries

PC Game Pass is coming to 40 new countries as of today, offering a limited-time offer to those who join in the first three months, and rewarding those who were part of the Game Pass insider program with several months of free membership.

This comes following a preview back in February, where Microsoft teased the expansion of the service's expansion across the globe. Game Pass, the clear primary focus of the gaming giant, will now provide hundreds of games to those from a vast selection of new markets.

You can watch the trailer for this PC Game Pass country expansion here!

The countries recieving PC Game Pass are:

Albania

Algeria

Bahrain

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Estonia

Georgia

Guatemala

Honduras

Iceland

Kuwait

Latvia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Moldova

Montenegro

Morocco

Nicaragua

North Macedonia

Oman

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Qatar

Romania

Serbia

Slovenia

Tunisia

Ukraine

Uruguay

There are a lot of great games on Game Pass, which makes this obviously good news for gamers in those countries who have been eager to try out many of these games for some time now. The only real worry comes from regional pricing, which from time to time has proven to be the bane of many a would-be fan from jumping into an upcoming blockbuster video game.

But, if this is monitored and kept in check, then it's hard to see this as anything but good news. This is a great opportunity to play a range of brilliant indie games too. Or Vampire Survivors!

Here's my question to you: if you could recommend three PC Game Pass games to the new wave of players about to jump onto the service, what would you suggest? Let us know below!