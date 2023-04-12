If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
MR WORLDWIDE

PC Game Pass has just launched in 40 new countries

Those in Egypt, Moroco, Ukraine and more can access limited-time rewards if they join up soon.

Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on

PC Game Pass is coming to 40 new countries as of today, offering a limited-time offer to those who join in the first three months, and rewarding those who were part of the Game Pass insider program with several months of free membership.

This comes following a preview back in February, where Microsoft teased the expansion of the service's expansion across the globe. Game Pass, the clear primary focus of the gaming giant, will now provide hundreds of games to those from a vast selection of new markets.

You can watch the trailer for this PC Game Pass country expansion here!

The countries recieving PC Game Pass are:

  • Albania
  • Algeria
  • Bahrain
  • Bolivia
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Bulgaria
  • Costa Rica
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Ecuador
  • Egypt
  • El Salvador
  • Estonia
  • Georgia
  • Guatemala
  • Honduras
  • Iceland
  • Kuwait
  • Latvia
  • Libya
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Malta
  • Moldova
  • Montenegro
  • Morocco
  • Nicaragua
  • North Macedonia
  • Oman
  • Panama
  • Paraguay
  • Peru
  • Qatar
  • Romania
  • Serbia
  • Slovenia
  • Tunisia
  • Ukraine
  • Uruguay

There are a lot of great games on Game Pass, which makes this obviously good news for gamers in those countries who have been eager to try out many of these games for some time now. The only real worry comes from regional pricing, which from time to time has proven to be the bane of many a would-be fan from jumping into an upcoming blockbuster video game.

But, if this is monitored and kept in check, then it's hard to see this as anything but good news. This is a great opportunity to play a range of brilliant indie games too. Or Vampire Survivors!

Here's my question to you: if you could recommend three PC Game Pass games to the new wave of players about to jump onto the service, what would you suggest? Let us know below!

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Staff Writer

Connor is VG247's live service staff writer. He writes articles on some of the biggest games out there right now. He's also a passionate fighting game fan, glued onto the genre and its community. He is tragically a grappler player.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch